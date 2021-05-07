Eva Mendes Looks Back On Youthful Insecurities

Eva Mendes wrote a candid Instagram post on Thursday (May 7th) with some wise words for anyone who feels insecure about the way they look.

The 47-year-old actress shared a shot from the 2003 film Once Upon a Time In Mexico with the caption, "I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked 'weird' and that my bone structure was odd …yadda yadda…you know all those insecurities that a 26-year-old can have. Meanwhile 20 years later and now I wish I still had that 'weird' face and odd 'bone structure.'"

She added, “Why’s my point? I’m not sure. Maybe it’s if you hate a photo of yourself wait 20 years then you’ll love it.”