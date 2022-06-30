Eva Mendes Asked If She Could Keep Ryan Gosling’s Ken Underwear From The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Eva Mendes requested a special souvenir from her partner, Ryan Gosling, from the set of the new Barbie movie. On an episode of The Talk earlier this week, the Hitch actress commented on the first-look photo of Gosling as Ken.

“There was something about the image that sparked my, you know, that little teenage….,” she said, while also admitting that she asked to keep the underwear he was sporting.

“It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels. But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything,'” she said.

She added, laughing, “So, anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”