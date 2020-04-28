Eva Longoria, Liam Payne, Brooke Baldwin, More Sign on For Star-Studded Virtual Graduation

The coronavirus pandemic may be wreaking havoc on events across the world, but a star-studded virtual graduation ceremony has been planned to celebrate the Class of 2020. Her Campus, which owns Spoon University, College Fashionista and InfluenceHer Collective, has organized “I’m Still Graduating,” a virtual ceremony that will take place Friday, May 15, at 12 p.m. ET.

Eva Longoria, Radhika Jones, Margaret Cho, Brooke Baldwin, Liam Payne, Jesse McCartney, Andrew Yang and Tamron Hall are all set to speak at the ceremony, which will also include performances and toasts. Billie Jean King, Kenneth Cole, John Kasich, Rebecca Minkoff, Saweetie, Hailie Sahar, Lauren Akins, Hunter McGrady, Jaime King, Alisyn Camerota and Drax Project will also appear.

Non-famous grads will also be celebrated. Students who want to participate can apply to speak or perform at ImStillGraduating.com, where grads can also create graduation pages with photos and videos.