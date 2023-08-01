‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dies At 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who played Fezco on the hit show Euphoria, has died at the age of 25. His family released a statement on Monday (July 31st), sharing that he “intensely struggled with this loss” of his father, who died last week.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the North Hollywood actor’s family said in the statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they added. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud’s onscreen brother, Javon Walton, shared a photo of the pair hugging to Instagram, following the news of his passing. “rest easy brother,” he captioned the post, adding a heart and dove emoji. Rachel Zegler, Kerry Washington, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson all honored the late actor on social media as well.