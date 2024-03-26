‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Delayed, But HBO Promises New Episodes

Euphoria season 3 has been delayed at HBO, but the network remains committed to producing new episodes, according to a network spokesperson. The delay is attributed to ongoing scriptwriting, and the cast has been given the green light to pursue other opportunities in the meantime. Previous reports suggested that the third season had been scrapped entirely due to production challenges, including strikes and the death of cast member Angus Cloud in July 2023.

HBO had previously announced that Season 3 was expected to premiere in 2025, leading to speculation about a significant time jump in the normally high school-based storyline. Despite delays, Euphoria has gained recognition for its performances and generated both praise and criticism for its depiction of sensitive themes.