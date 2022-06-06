‘Euphoria’ Brings Home The Golden Popcorn At The MTV Movie And TV Awards

The MTV Movie and TV Awards were held on Sunday night (June 5th) at The Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, hosted by High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens and with music by DJ Snoopadelic.

Euphoria took home the most golden popcorn, winning four categories overall including Best Show, Best Performance in a Show, Best Fight, and Here for the Hookup. Sydney Sweeney had a busy night heading to the stage to accept awards on behalf of the cast.

Loki was another big winner in terms of television. Sophia Di Martino took home two buckets of golden popcorn for Breakthrough Performance and Best Team.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stole the show for movies, as Tom Holland and Zendaya accepted the award for Best Movie via satellite. Holland also won Best Performance in a Movie.

Sean “Poopies” McInerney’s “kiss” with a snake in Jackass Forever won him the golden popcorn for Best Kiss. The Jackass newcomer then kissed a 17-foot python onstage.

Riley Keough introduced an exclusive look at the Elvis biopic before welcoming Tupelo artists Diplo and Swae Lee to the stage to perform “Tupelo Shuffle,” which samples her grandfather’s song “That’s All Right.”

Awkwafina presented Jack Black with this year’s Comedic Genius award, calling him a “facial hair aficionado” and “one of the nicest guys on the planet.” Black said he needed a “blast of oxygen” when he accepted the award. “Comedic Genius, are you kidding? For what?” he said. Answering his own question, he listed his work in Jumanji, School of Rock, Nacho Libre and his “sweet dance moves on TikTok” as reasons for the win.

Jennifer Lopez received the Generation Award after Hudgens introduced a montage of footage from her films over the years. Lopez got emotional in her acceptance speech, paying tribute to the good and the bad in her life. She thanked “all the people who told me to my face and behind my back I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done this without you,” she said. Lopez finished her speech with a cute shoutout to Ben Affleck. “Ben and everyone at home, wait for me to have dinner – I will be home by 7!”

The evening’s presenters included Jenna Ortega, Pablo Schreiber, Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Chris Evans, Megan Stalter, Hannah Einbinder, Billy Eichner, and more.

See the full list of winners below:

BEST MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Zendaya: Euphoria

BEST HERO

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

BEST VILLAIN

Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

BEST KISS

Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Sophia Di Martino: Loki

BEST FIGHT

Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega: Scream

BEST TEAM

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

BEST SONG

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)