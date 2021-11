Disney and Marvel’s Eternals bowed this weekend with $71 million, amid the worst reviews ever for a MCU title. Worldwide, Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Harry Styles and more, raked in $161.7 million, the second-best opening for a Hollywood movie during the pandemic. (F9 bested it at $163 million).

Dune came in second place, with $7.6 million.