Estelle Harris, GLAAD Media Awards, Will Smith + More!

ESTELLE HARRIS DIES AT 93: According to Deadline, the beloved Seinfeld star Estelle Harris passed away on Saturday (April 2nd) in Palm Desert, California. She died of natural causes weeks before her 94th birthday. Her son, Glen Harris, told the publication, “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” In addition to playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, Harris was also known for playing the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. She was featured on many shows as well, including Futurama, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Looney Tunes Show, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

GLAAD MEDIA AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED: Deadline reports that the big honorees at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday (April 2nd) included Saved by the Bell, Hacks, and Eternals. GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, “Our nominees and award recipients, including Eternals, Hacks, and Saved by The Bell, We’re Here, and RuPaul’s Drag Race showcase the beautiful diversity of LGBTQ people. At a time when we need it most, these stories, these stories rise against hate, enlighten, entertain, and send an undeniable message: we are not going anywhere.”

See the full list of winners below:

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell (Peacock) Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and We’re Here (HBO)

TIE Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: Single All The Way (Netflix)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It’s A Sin (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Video Game: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: Crush & Lobo (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución” (Telemundo 47)

Special Recognition: All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance] Special Recognition: “Alok Vaid-Menon” 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News) Special Recognition: Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo” (Telemundo)

OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS IS RELEASED: Paramount+ released an extended trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Sunday (April 3rd). The action-packed series is set to premiere Thursday, May 5th.

NETFLIX AND SONY HIT THE BRAKES ON WILL SMITH PROJECTS: Will Smith is dealing with the aftermath of slapping Chris Rock last weekend at the Oscars. Page Six reports that Netflix has put a hold on the film Fast and Loose, which Smith was set to star in, while Sony has done the same for Bad Boys 4.