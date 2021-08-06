Erika Jayne Angry at Bravo for ‘Real Housewives’ Edit?

The embattled Erika Jayne is upset with Bravo for pulling a fast one with its editing of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Page Six reports. Her anger at Garcelle Beauvais on the show was misedited, insiders claim. In the show, it appeared that she accused Beauvais of “betraying” their friendship by revealing that her ex Tom Girardi still called her amid their ugly split.

An insider tells Page Six: “They cut it and paste it in a way to make it look like she was upset, but she was actually mad that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she took the bait. They had three different conversations about the same subject.”

The insider added, “What they didn’t show is that Erika and Crystal [Kung Minkoff] had a private conversation where no cameras were on, and producers heard it via their mics. When they got in the car, producers said they overheard it and asked Crystal to ask [Erika] on camera. Bravo didn’t want to do the fourth wall. They pulled a fast one.”

Jayne and Girardi have been accused of stealing money intended for victims of a plane crash to fund their lifestyle.