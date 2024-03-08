Entertainment Tidbits

Disney sold out of ads for Sunday’s 96th Oscars telecast on ABC, generating at least $120 million in revenue. Wallethub pegs the cost of a 30-second spot at $1.85 million, 73% less than the Super Bowl.

Margaret Qualley has been cast as Amanda Knox in an upcoming Hulu limited series based on the true story of Knox’s wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate. Monica Lewinsky is a producer.

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, and J.K. Simmons have signed on to return for The Accountant 2. The original grossed $155M worldwide in 2016, and then became the most-rented digital film of the next year.

AC/DC singer Bon Scott will be the subject of a new biopic, The Kid From Harvest Road. Lee Tiger Halley has been cast as Scott in the film, which will focus on his early life. Production begins in early 2025.

Paula Abdul accuses Nigel Lythgoe of victim-shaming her in response to his new denial of her sexual assault allegations. Abdul’s lawyer claims that Lythgoe fails to acknowledge instances of harassment.

Steve Lawrence, the Grammy and Emmy-winning performer known as a nightclub and concert singer with his late wife, Eydie Gormé, died Thursday at 88 due to complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.

A trans news anchor named India Willoughby reported author JK Rowling to the police for committing a “hate crime” by misgendering on social media. Rowling says Willoughby may be guilty of harassment.

Debra Byrd, a renowned American Idol vocal coach and singer, has died at the age of 72. Barry Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, and other artists mourned her passing with statements on social media Thursday.

Euphoria actress Nika King joked about the delay of Season 3: “I haven’t paid my rent in six months. And Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, bi-ch, come home.” Euphoria returns in 2025.