Entertainment Tidbits

Megan Fox confirmed on a podcast that her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly was called off sometime last year but referred to him as her “twin soul.” Their official relationship status remains private.

M. Emmet Walsh, known for roles in Blade Runner and Knives Out, has died at 88. A prolific character actor, he appeared in over 119 films and 250 TV shows, leaving behind a legacy of impactful work.

Johnny Depp has denied allegations of vicious, out-of-control behavior on the 2001 set of Blow. Lola Glaudini claimed Depp verbally abused her, but his reps state that his recollection differs from others.

David Schwimmer is set to star in the second season of Goosebumps on Disney+. The horror anthology series, based on the classic book series by R.L. Stine, will feature an entirely new story and cast.

Brian Cox will voice Santa Claus in Netflix’s animated film That Christmas, based on a kids book. The story follows the residents of a seaside town where a Christmas celebration takes an unexpected turn.

Joshua Jackson will return to network TV after more than a decade in a medical procedural drama series created by Ryan Murphy, titled Dr. Odyssey. It’s scheduled to premiere in the 2024-2025 season.

Pro surfer Kelly Slater and his partner Kalani Miller announced they’re expecting their first child. This will be Miller’s first child and Slater’s second; he has an adult daughter from a previous relationship.

Narcos creator Chris Brancato is developing a period crime series for MGM+ focusing on the power struggles of Irish gangs in New York in the late 19th century. The show is tentatively titled The Westies.

The Gucci family are collaborating with producers on a TV series exploring the rise and fall of the iconic Gucci brand, delving into family conflicts without whitewashing, and focusing on business struggles.