Entertainment Tidbits

Video of Kate Middleton shopping with Prince William has raised questions as some users believe the woman in the video doesn’t resemble Middleton, leading to more speculation and conspiracy theories.

Joe Jonas is not surprised by Sophie Turner’s move to reactivate their divorce proceedings. Jonas’s rep said the filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution.

Ex-Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider has apologized for his behavior depicted in the recent ID docuseries, Quiet On Set. He expressed regret for crossing boundaries and making inappropriate jokes.

Kris Jenner’s only sister, Karen Houghton, has died at 65. The cause of her death isn’t specified, but authorities are attributing it to natural causes. The sisters had a complicated relationship over the years.

NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for Season 2 by CBS. Production will begin in the coming months. The show has performed well in terms of viewership and is set to premiere during the 2024-25 TV season.

Shakira debunked a rumor about discovering her ex-partner Gerard Piqué’s alleged cheating through a jar of jam. The singer clarified the rumor is “not true” and discussed prioritizing love over her career.

Netflix is developing a new sports series called Receiver, following NFL pass catchers during the 2023-24 season. The show will feature players like Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, and George Kittle.

Facebook’s Poke button has now returned. Gen Z is enjoying the feature, resulting in a surge of Pokes from users in the 18-29 age group who were too young to use Facebook when it first launched in 2004.