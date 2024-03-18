Entertainment Tidbits

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is being praised for asking for consent before touching Drew Barrymore during a stunt on The Drew Barrymore Show. Fans commended Johnson for his respectful approach.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted sharing some rare PDA during a date night in New York City. The couple, who haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, were seen kissing at a group dinner.

DC Studios announced a live-action Teen Titans film with writer Ana Nogueira. The team of young superheroes, led by Robin, has previously been adapted into two cartoons and a live action Max series.

Tucker Carlson was pranked by a YouTube comedian posing as a royal family whistleblower, claiming to have edited Kate Middleton’s photos. The prankster explained all it took was stroking Carlson’s ego.

David Seidler, the Academy Award-winning writer of The King’s Speech, passed away at age 86 during a fly-fishing expedition in New Zealand, his favorite place. He had multiple projects in development.

Bill Maher reportedly fired his longtime talent agency, CAA, after not being invited to a private Oscars party at the home of CAA CEO Bryan Lourd. The comedian had been with CAA for over two decades.

Disney has made a massive $11.6 billion from Marvel and $13.2 billion from Star Wars since acquiring the franchises. This adds up to a combined total of almost $25 billion. They paid about $4 billion each.

Celine Dion shared a rare photo of herself with her three sons, thanking them for their support in her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. “I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage,” she wrote.

Timothée Chalamet was photographed for the first time on the set of the upcoming James Mangold biopic about Bob Dylan, titled A Complete Unknown. Chalamet portrays Dylan and will sing in character.