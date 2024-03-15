Entertainment Tidbits

Jimmy Fallon will host the closing ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympics with Mike Tirico. Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning host the opening ceremony. The games are set for July 26 to August 11.

Kerry Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathé are set to present at the NAACP Image Awards ceremony this Saturday. Andra Day will perform and Queen Latifah will host.

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s fifth film together, Kinds Of Kindness, will hit theaters on June 21. The anthology also stars Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Jesse Plemons and more.

Jamie Dornan to portray identical twins in the upcoming Netflix UK series The Undertow. The crime noir drama follows the tumultuous relationships of the twins with a woman played by Mackenzie Davis.

Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are partnering to open an upscale steakhouse named 1587 Prime in Kansas City, Missouri, next year nodding to both their jersey numbers.

Regina King opened up in an emotional interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America about her grief journey and how she has changed as a person since her son’s suicide in January of 2022.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg will renew their wedding vows for their 10th anniversary, as they’ve done every year. McCarthy shared that they love it, likening it to renewing their driver’s licenses.

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver have welcomed their baby boy, as they announced on Instagram with a sweet video showing the newborn. The couple had previously revealed their pregnancy in a music video.

Pornhub and other adult websites have blocked user access in Texas due to a legal dispute with the state’s attorney general over a law that requires adult sites to implement age-verification measures.

Kelly Clarkson filed a new lawsuit against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, alleging violations of state labor rules. The dispute stems from their divorce in 2020 and involves his dad’s management firm.