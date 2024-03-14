Entertainment Tidbits

Elon Musk canceled Don Lemon’s contract for a show on X after Lemon asked about Musk’s alleged usage of ketamine in an interview. Lemon confirmed the termination and will still release the interview.

Christie Brinkley revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer after accompanying her daughter to a doctor’s appointment. She shared photos of the removal, and urged others to prioritize sun protection.

Real Time With Bill Maher has been renewed for two more seasons by HBO. The extension ensures Maher will continue on the network until at least 2026. The comic has been hosting the show since 2003.

Apple TV+ announced a new comedy series starring Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, an ex-pro golfer who mentors a 17-year-old golf protege. The series, created by Jason Keller, will consist of 10 episodes.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer from the movie Rust, will be sentenced on April 15 for involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She faces a maximum of 18 months.

Venom: The Last Dance, the third installment of the Venom franchise, has moved up its release date to October 25th 2024. Tom Hardy returns along with Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo.

Robyn Bernard, known for her role as Terry Brock on General Hospital, has died at the age of 64. Her body was found in an open field in San Jacinto, California. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Michael Culver, the British actor known for his role as Captain Needa in The Empire Strikes Back, has died at age 85. His memorable death scene at the hands of Darth Vader made an impression on fans.