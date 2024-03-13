Entertainment Tidbits

Christopher Nolan’s final payday for his film Oppenheimer is close to $100 million, including his salary, bonuses, box-office escalators, and its Oscar wins. The film will also now be re-released in theaters.

The Batman Part II has been delayed by a year and is now set to release on October 2, 2026. The sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman was originally scheduled for October 3, 2025. The reason isn’t clear.

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on June 7th and aired on CBS and Paramount+. This year will mark the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network.

Meghan Markle has won her half-sister Samantha Markle’s third attempt at a defamation lawsuit after a Florida court permanently dismissed the case. The judge ruled Samantha failed to provide evidence.

Sharon Stone revealed in a podcast that producer Robert Evans pressured her to have sex with co-star Billy Baldwin during the filming of Sliver. Evans believed it would improve their chemistry on screen.

The film adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot will drop on Max sometime in 2024, instead of in theaters as originally planned. The movie is directed by Gary Dauberman and has a star-studded cast.

Star Wars child actor Jake Lloyd has been recovering in a mental health facility after suffering a psychotic break. Lloyd’s mother revealed that he has been in the facility for 10 months following the incident.

Joy Behar accidentally emailed Jimmy Fallon instead of Jimmy Kimmel to congratulate him on hosting the Oscars. Behar shared the incident on The View and joked about her funny technological mishap.

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, had a vasectomy amidst her fourth pregnancy, sharing photos from the hospital. “It’s honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure,” he said.