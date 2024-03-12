Entertainment Tidbits

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, amid rumors of a romance. They were seen taking a picture together with their hands covering their mouths.

Dolly Parton teased that Beyoncé might cover her classic song “Jolene” for her upcoming country album: “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album,” she said.

Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024 and will be honored during the ceremony on April 5th in Philadelphia. He had been a part of the wrestling world for over 20 years.

This is Spinal Tap 2 has started filming, with Questlove and Trisha Yearwood making cameos alongside Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks. The film follows the band’s reunion after a 15-years.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were seen showing PDA at a post-Oscars party. This comes after previous sightings of them together at a Super Bowl event. They haven’t confirmed their romance.

Paul McCartney, Eagles, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, and more will perform during an upcoming tribute concert for the late Jimmy Buffett at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11th.

Lori Loughlin parodied her college admissions scandal on the new episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. She guest stars as an exaggerated version of herself, who Larry David helps get into a country club.

Joel McHale said he injured Chevy Chase while filming Community during a physical altercation, including a shoulder dislocation. Their on-set feud turned contentious and led to multiple physical incidents.

Matthew Perry left over $1 million in assets in a living trust named The Alvy Singer Living Trust, after Woody Allen’s character in Annie Hall. Beneficiaries include Perry’s parents and other family members.

Shameik Moore, the lead voice actor in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, admitted to being a “sore loser” after tweeting “robbed” when the film lost Best Animated Feature at the Oscars on Sunday.