Entertainment Tidbits

Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her first baby with her husband, Cole Tucker. She debuted her baby bump yesterday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles while hosting ABC’s The Oscars Red Carpet Show.

Conan O’Brien’s new TV show, Conan O’Brien Must Go, inspired by his podcast, will premiere on April 18 on Max. The series follows O’Brien as he meets fans in Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland.

Miriam Margolyes expressed her concern about adult Harry Potter fanatics: “They should be over that by now,” she said. “It was 25 years ago, and it’s for children,” she clarified, “I think it’s for children.”

Nintendo has announced a new Super Mario Bros. movie set to be released on April 3, 2026. It’s described as being set in the world of Super Mario Bros. but not necessarily a sequel to the previous movie.

Sharon Osbourne claims she’s unable to find work in the United States because she’s labeled as racist. She stated, “I can legally [work in the US]…but nobody will employ me because they say I am racist.”

Kim Kardashian and family will return for a fifth season of The Kardashians in May. Hulu just shared the Season 5 premiere date for the hit reality show, May 23rd, alongside a teaser for the show on Friday.

Millie Bobby Brown explained in an interview that her accent changes depending on her surroundings and who she spends time with. “I don’t do it intentionally, and I’m sorry if it offends you, OK?” she said.

Ramy Youssef will host the next episode of Saturday Night Live on March 30th, with Travis Scott as the musical guest. Youssef’s new HBO comedy special, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, debuts March 23.

Michael, the upcoming biopic about Michael Jackson, will address his sexual abuse allegations and “wants very much to convince you Michael is innocent,” according to someone who read the first script.

Simon Stephenson, a screenwriter known for Luca and Paddington 2, is accusing Best Picture (and Best Original Screenplay) nominee The Holdovers of plagiarizing line-by-line from one of his old scripts.

Shawn Mendes has announced his first solo performance in two years, at the Rock In Rio festival in September. He also revealed in the same Instagram post that he has a new album in the works as well.