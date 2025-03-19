Entertainment Tidbits

Colin Farrell is in talks to star in Sgt. Rock, a World War Two action film for DC Studios directed by Luca Guadagnino. Farrell would play the leader of Easy Company, a combat unit fighting Nazi forces. The project aims to start shooting this summer in England. Daniel Craig was previously attached to the role. (THR)

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom reportedly got married in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors back in 2023, made their red carpet debut in 2024. Theroux proposed in Italy in August 2024 during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. (THR)

Chris O’Donnell will star in ABC’s spinoff series 9-1-1: Nashville, set to air in the 2025-2026 season. O’Donnell will play Captain Don Sharpe, a fire captain in Nashville, described as rugged and with secrets, who runs the city’s busiest firehouse with his son. O’Donnell previously starred in NCIS: Los Angeles. (Variety)

ABC News is launching a podcast series, Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, focusing on the federal charges and civil lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Hosted by Brian Buckmire, the series will cover the background of the allegations, with real-time updates during Combs’ trial starting May 12. (Variety)

Max has removed the original Looney Tunes animated shorts from its platform, as they prioritize adult content. Children’s programming like Looney Tunes and Sesame Street are no longer viewed as a priority. Other spinoff versions of Looney Tunes cartoons will remain available to subscribers. (Deadline)

Country music star Orville Peck will reveal his face to star as the Emcee in Cabaret on Broadway starting March 31st. Known for wearing a mask, Peck emphasized the importance of the role over his own personal image. “It’s not about me. I’m not trying to make it the Orville Peck show,” he said. (UPI)