Entertainment Tidbits

Landman has been renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+. The Taylor Sheridan series, set in West Texas oil fields and starring Billy Bob Thornton, was well-received and ranked No. 8 on Nielsen’s top 10 chart for Q4 2024.

Cruel Intentions has been canceled by Amazon Prime Video after one season. The show, based on the 1999 film, starred Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, and Savannah Lee Smith for a modern retelling of Dangerous Liaisons.

Joey, the infamous Friends spinoff starring Matt LeBlanc, is now streaming on the official Friends YouTube channel. The sitcom follows Joey moving to LA to pursue his acting career. No word if it will ever start streaming on Max.

Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy podcast, is launching her first unscripted series on Hulu called Overboard For Love. The dating show is set on a luxury yacht, where singles compete for love amidst twists and challenges.

Rosie O’Donnell has moved to Dublin, Ireland with her son, citing concerns over the political situation in the U.S. under Donald Trump. She expressed hope for change and plans to return when the country is safe for all citizens.

Ayo Edebiri received death threats and racial slurs after Elon Musk spread a false rumor about her starring in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie. “So not only is he a double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot. but anyway,” she wrote.