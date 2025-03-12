Entertainment Tidbits

Jack Huston is set to direct and produce the biopic Joseph Merrick, also known as The Elephant Man, who went from being a circus freak to a revered artist. Production on the latest adaptation slated to begin later this year.

The Braxtons reality show, featuring sisters Toni, Towanda, Tamar, and Trina Braxton, is returning for a second season this fall on We TV. It will focus on the family’s healing process following the death of Traci Braxton.

Nickelodeon has released a preview of the upcoming animated series Wylde Pak, showcasing a Korean American family’s dynamics as half-siblings Jack and Lily adjust to living together and helping with the family pet business.

June Diane Raphael has been cast as Elle Woods‘ mother in the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle on Amazon Prime Video. The show will follow a younger Elle finding her way through high school, played by Lexi Minetree.

The team behind the Las Vegas Sphere is developing smaller, cost-effective “mini-Spheres” to accommodate around 5,000 people, compared to the original’s capacity of 20,000, to attract a wider range of artists and content.

Scott Peterson was reportedly injured in a prison assault while playing pickleball. Peterson, serving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn son, sustained minor injuries during the incident.