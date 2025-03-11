Entertainment Tidbits

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown has announced his alleged performance at Fyre Festival 2 in Mexico, despite Mexican officials denying its existence. Thus far, Brown is the first artist to be “confirmed” to play the late-May festival.

Prince Frederik, son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau, died at 22 from POLG Mitochondrial disease. His father said Frederik “found the strength and the courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn”

Amazon MGM Studios will maintain James Bond as a male British character amid its takeover. Amazon’s acquisition of the franchise has sparked backlash from fans fearing over-commercialization and dilution of the series.

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane, parents to two daughters and married for 14 years, have reportedly withdrawn their divorce petition filed seven years ago. Despite not reaching a settlement, Gayheart recently filed to dismiss.