Entertainment Tidbits

CBS has announced that the talk show, The Talk, will end its 15-season run on Dec. 20. Sheryl Underwood is the longest-serving co-host on the show, which has aired nearly 3,000 episodes and received over 70 awards over its run.

Jim Abrahams, known for co-creating comedy classics like Airplane! and the Naked Gun films, has passed away at 80. Alongside the Zucker brothers, he also crafted hit comedies like Top Secret! and the Hot Shots! parodies.

Disney+ will premiere the new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew on Dec 2, a day before the initially announced date. The show features Jude Law as a mysterious character embarking on an adventure with four young individuals.

Rod Stewart is set to headline the Legend slot at the 2025 Glastonbury music festival on June 29 in Somerset, England. The sold-out event has previously featured artists like Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, and Dolly Parton.

Sum 41 will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards on March 30 in Vancouver. They join fellow inductees like Neil Young, Nickelback, Alanis Morissette, and Shania Twain, among others.

Marilyn Manson has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood and will now pay about $327,000 in attorneys’ fees. This comes after Wood accused Manson of abuse, leading him to file a defamation suit.