Entertainment Tidbits

Mario Van Peebles has been chosen to direct That’ll Be the Day, an upcoming film about Buddy Holly and the birth of rock ‘n’ roll. The movie will explore how Holly and other musicians from the late 1950s influenced the culture.

Air Supply will have a movie biopic titled All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story released in 2025 to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The film will focus on the band’s rise to fame and be filmed in Australia and the U.K.

Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has received an R rating for “strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.” The jukebox musical drops October 4th.

Matt Rife’s deal with Netflix includes two more one-hour comedy specials. The first, a crowd work special, will be the first of its kind on the streaming platform, and is set to be released later this year. His first special was a big hit.

Anya Taylor Joy revealed that she married Malcolm McRae on April Fools’ Day in 2022, not in October as initially believed. They celebrated their second anniversary, with Taylor Joy sharing photos of their elegant wedding.

Jonathan Majors’ motion to dismiss criminal charges against him has been denied. He will now face sentencing after being convicted of assault and harassment. He could potentially face up to one year in prison or probation.

Hunter Schafer, known for Euphoria, no longer accepts transgender roles, aiming to move beyond her gender identity in her career. She sees this as an opportunity to advance the transgender community by focusing on her craft.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. could face prison time after being charged with a felony DWI following his February arrest in Texas. This marks his third DWI offense, with a possible maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $10,000 fine.

Metro Boomin revealed that his phone was hacked, with the hacker attempting to order $23,000 worth of Balenciaga products. Thankfully, the orders were unsuccessful. “I would never order these freaky ass boots,” said Metro.