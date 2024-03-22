Entertainment Tidbits

Danny DeVito confirmed that he and Arnold Schwarzenegger are working on another movie, 35 years after Twins. The project is about “just two friends, two guys,” and they’re hoping to have a script soon.

Pete Davidson has decided to quit the planned second season of his semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis on Peacock. He expressed gratitude but said he feels that ‘this part of my life is finished.’

NBC has renewed Law & Order: SVU for its 26th season, along with One Chicago, Law & Order, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. for the 2024-25 broadcast TV season. They are all produced by DIck Wolf.

Henry Golding joins the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers for Season 2, along with Mark Strong and Lena Olin. The Hulu series is based on a Liane Moriarty novel revolving around a health & wellness resort.

Uncoupled, starring Neil Patrick Harris, has been canceled by Showtime after it was revived for a second season. The show follows a real estate broker in the New York dating scene after his partner leaves.

Dana Carvey has apologized to Sharon Stone for a 1992 Saturday Night Live sketch that was considered offensive. Stone played a woman at an airport who was forced to remove her clothes for security.

Sony will release a new animated short, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, on their YouTube channel March 27. It follows Miles Morales as he confronts his anxiety and learns to reach out for help.

The U.S. Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, claiming that the tech giant maintains an illegal monopoly with the iPhone, harming consumers, developers, and its competitors.

Ben Folds has finalized his divorce from his fifth wife, Emma Sandall. Folds filed for divorce in December, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce settlement includes monthly payments to Sandall.