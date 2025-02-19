Entertainment Tibits

Chris Pine will star in the film Nowhere Fast, following a small-town Texas criminal who accidentally kills his boss’ nephew. Noah Hawley, who created the FX series Fargo and Legion will write and direct. Release date TBA.

The White Lotus season 3 premiere drew 2.4 million viewers on HBO and digital platforms, up 57% from Season 2 and 155% from the series premiere. Between Sunday and Monday, the episode had 4.6 million viewers in the U.S.

Robert Pattinson finds it unusual having male fans after his Twilight years. “It’s quite strange,” he said while promoting Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film Mickey 17. “There’s like a bunch of guys, which is a new one for me!”

The Sandlot actor Patrick Renna and his wife Jasmin are expecting a baby girl, their third child. Initially mistaken for a third son, the couple is thrilled about the surprise. They shared the news with a family beach photo shoot.

Denis Villeneuve plans to film the third Dune movie this summer, following the success of Dune: Part Two. Villeneuve intends to complete his acclaimed trilogy by adapting Frank Herbert’s sequel novel, Dune Messiah.

Meghan Markle unveiled a new name for her lifestyle brand, transitioning from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. The change comes alongside her upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan. It’s set to debut on March 4.

Kevin Spacey told his L.A. Confidential co-star Guy Pearce to “grow up” after Pearce said Spacey had “targeted” him on set of the 1997 film and called him “quite an aggressive man.” Spacey insisted: “You are not a victim.”