Emma Watson Is ‘So Glad’ She Stepped Away From Acting

In an interview with British Vogue published on Thursday (December 14th), Emma Watson explained why she’s taken a break from acting in recent years. The Harry Potter star’s last role was in 2019’s Little Women.

“I’m just so glad that I did,” she told the outlet. “Because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before—more autonomy.”

Watson has since started an MA in creative writing at the University of Oxford. She also made her directorial debut with a Prada commercial.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor added, “I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”