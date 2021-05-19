Emma Watson Directly Addresses Rumors About Love Life, Work

Emma Watson is telling her fans what’s (really) up. The 31-year-old hit up Twitter for the first time in 2021 to address rumors about her personal and work life.

“Dear Fans,” she began. “Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news — I promise I'll share it with you.”

She added: “In the mean time, please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.”

Watson concluded: “I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're OK and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx.”

Watson has been linked to businessman Leo Robinton, but the romance has never been confirmed.