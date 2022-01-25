Emma Thompson Opens Up About Filming A Nude Scene At 62

62-year-old actress Emma Thompson bares it all in her new film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Thompson plays Nancy Stokes in the film, a “widow yearning for some adventure, human connections and good sex.”

Sharing her experience during a Cinema Café livestream recently for the Sundance Film Festival, Thompson said that in one scene, her character “stands in front a mirror alone and she drops her robe.”

“It’s very challenging to be nude at 62,” she continued. “This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was and actually, in some ways, I think it’s worse now.”

Thompson added that being in her sixties actually helped the situation. “I don’t think I could’ve done it before the age that I am. And yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen.”