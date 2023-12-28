Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis, Bre Tiesi + More!

EMMA HEMING WILLIS CELEBRATES 16 YEARS WITH BRUCE WILLIS: Emma Heming Willis shared a couple of photos to Instagram on Wednesday (December 27th) to celebrate her anniversary with Bruce Willis. The pair exchange kisses on the cheek in the photos. “16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows,” Emma wrote in the caption. This comes after the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

BRE TIESI GIVES NICK CANNON ‘CANNONOPOLY’ FOR CHRISTMAS: Bre Tiesi, the Selling Sunset star who shares a son named Legendary Love with Nick Cannon, gave the Wild ‘N Out star a Christmas gift poking fun at the fact that he has 12 children. Tiesi shared a photo of a Monopoly-inspired board game called “Cannonopoly” to her Instagram stories, which featured an illustration of Cannon and all of his kids together. “And my favorite gift I’ve given,” she wrote in the caption.