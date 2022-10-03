Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes ‘Blonde’ For ‘Fetishizing Female Pain’

Despite Blonde topping the charts after being released on Netflix last week, a lot of people are upset about the Marilyn Monroe biopic, according to Variety. This includes Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski, who called out the film on TikTok for “fetishizing female pain.”

Ratajkowski isn’t alone in her opinion. New York Times film critic Manohla Dargis wrote that it’s a relief the Hollywood icon “didn’t have to suffer through the vulgarities of ‘Blonde,’ the latest necrophiliac entertainment to exploit her.” Another film critic for The Los Angeles Times, Justin Chang, wrote, “#Blonde isn’t really about Marilyn Monroe. It’s about making her suffer.”

For Ratajkowski’s part, she said that she hasn’t watched the film yet, but she’s “pissed off.” Mentioning Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears, and Princess Diana as examples, Ratajkowski said, “I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death … We love to fetishize female pain … We obsess over dead girls and serial killers.”

The iCarly actress added that she wants this to change. “So I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off. 2022, baby, is my bitch era. I think we should all be in our bitch era,” she said.