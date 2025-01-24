‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘Wicked,’ & ‘The Brutalist’ Lead 2025 Oscar Nominations

Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 Oscar nominations with 13 nods, followed closely by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 each. The other contenders for Best Picture are: Conclave, A Complete Unknown, Anora, Nickel Boys, The Substance, I’m Still Here and Dune: Part Two. Timothée Chalamet, 29, is now the youngest two-time Best Actor nominee since James Dean for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, while Demi Moore continued her comeback with a Best Actress nomination for The Substance that she called “beyond my wildest dreams.” Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) are also among the acting nominees, along with both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Wicked. Karla Sofía Gascón is now the first openly transgender acting nominee for her role in Emilia Pérez.

Notable snubs include Denzel Washington for Gladiator 2, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, and Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez. The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live March 2, on ABC and Hulu. (THR)