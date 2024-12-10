‘Emilia Perez,’ ‘The Substance,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Shogun,’ Lead Golden Globe Nominations

Emilia Pérez, the musical crime film starring Zoe Saldana, dominated the 2025 Golden Globe nominations with 10 nods, the most of any one title in film and TV. The Brutalist scored seven nominations, Conclave earned six, while Anora and The Substance have five each. The Bear leads the TV nominees with five mentions, with Only Murders in the Building and Shogun close behind with four. Ariana Grande was recognized for Wicked, while Selena Gomez was nominated for both Emilia Perez and Only Murders In The Building. Miley Cyrus also earned a nomination for her song “Beautiful That Way,” which she wrote for the Pamela Anderson-starring film The Last Showgirl. The Golden Globes will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, hosted by Nikki Glaser. (THR)