‘Emilia Pérez’ Leads Golden Globes With 4 Wins; ‘Shogun’ Tops TV With 4

Historical epic The Brutalist and musical Emilia Pérez were the top winners at the Golden Globe Awards, with Emilia Pérez winning best musical or comedy and leading with four wins overall, while The Brutalist won best drama and was close behind with three total wins. On the TV side, Shogun won four awards, including best TV drama, while Baby Reindeer was named best limited series. Hacks earned best TV comedy, with Jean Smart also winning for her leading performance. Adrien Brody won best actor in a drama for The Brutalist, while Demi Moore won best actress in a comedy for The Substance. Sebastian Stan of A Different Man won best actor in a comedy, and Colin Farrell of The Penguin won best actor in a limited series or TV movie. Kieran Culkin nabbed best supporting actor for A Real Pain. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony live on CBS from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. (THR)