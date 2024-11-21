Elton John’s $25 Million ‘Tammy Faye’ Broadway Musical Announces Closure 5 Days After Opening

The Broadway musical Tammy Faye, based on the life of the late televangelist, will close at the Palace Theater in New York City on December 8th, less than a month after opening on November 14th. Elton John wrote the music for the show, which was a 12-year passion project for him. His friend Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters wrote the lyrics. Despite initial acclaim in London’s West End, the show received poor reviews in the US, leading to its early closure after just 24 previews and 29 regular performances. The 1970s-set show follows Tammy Faye’s rise to fame alongside her preacher husband Jim Bakker, and the behind the scenes drama that destroyed their empire. (People)