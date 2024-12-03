Elton John Says He Lost His Eyesight Following Severe Eye Infection

Elton John revealed that he has essentially lost his sight due to an eye infection earlier this year. “I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews, because as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it — and boy, it sounded good tonight,” he said at a charity performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical (which he scored) on Sunday. Despite the vision problems in both eyes, Elton remains optimistic about his condition and is focusing on improving his eyesight. “There’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” he told Robin Roberts last month. (ABC News)