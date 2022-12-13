Elon Musk Is Booed Off Stage At A Dave Chappelle Show

While performing at San Francisco’s Chase Center Sunday night (December 11th), Dave Chappelle invited Elon Musk onstage—much to the crowd’s chagrin. “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said as he introduced the Tesla CEO.

Video footage from the event shows the crowd booing in response to the sight of Musk. “You weren’t expecting this, were you?” Musk said to Chappelle. The comedian joked back, “It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.”

As the booing continued, Musk reportedly asked Chappelle, “Dave, what should I say?” To this, the Half Baked actor responded, “Don’t say nothing. It’ll only spoil the moment.” He added, “Do you hear that sound, Elon? That’s the sound of pending civil unrest. I can’t wait to see what store you decimate next, motherf*cker. You shut the f*ck up.”

Musk addressed the crowd’s reaction on Twitter Monday (December 12th). “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists,” he wrote.