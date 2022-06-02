Elliot page Says His ‘Juno’ Role Almost Killed Him

Elliot Page recently revealed to Esquire that his role in Juno almost killed him.

He wrote in the magazine that as the film was blowing up in his early twenties, “I struggled with food. Intense depression, anxiety, severe panic attacks. I couldn’t function. There were days when I’d only have one meeting, and I’d leave my house to go to the meeting and have to turn around. Not being able to get through a script—could not. Reading is one of my favorite things to do—I couldn’t read, couldn’t get through a paragraph.”

To add insult to injury he was forced to wear dresses for press days and photo shoots for the film.

The Umbrella Academy actor added, “I wish I could go back and experience it now. As me.”

The Oscar-nominated actor publicly disclosed that he is transgender in 2020.