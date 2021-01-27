Elliot Page Files for Divorce

Juno star Elliot Page has filed for divorce after three years of marriage to Emma Portner. TMZ reports that Page filed the legal docs in Manhattan.

Portner is a dance and choreographer who teaches in NYC and was featured in Justice Bieber’s "PURPOSE" music videos and tour. The split comes two months after Page came out as transgender.

At the time Portner shared a message of support on IG: "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."