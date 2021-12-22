Ellen Pompeo Thinks Grey’s Anatomy Should End

Could there be a Grey’s Anatomy without the legendary Dr. Meredith Grey, played by actress Ellen Pompeo? After nearly two decades on the show, Pompeo says she’s “been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey’s Anatomy] should end.”

Pompeo continued, “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell? And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

According to Forbes, Pompeo is the eighth highest paid actress on TV. She’s also been a producer on the show since 2017.

Despite all of this, Pompeo is looking to move forward as the co-founder and chief impact officer of Betr Remedies. In a similar vein to Dr. Meredith Grey, the company strives to make over-the-counter medication more accessible to those in need.