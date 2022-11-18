Ellen Pompeo Thanks Fans Prior To Her Last Episode Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo penned a heartfelt note to fans prior to her last episode of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday (November 17th).

The actress wrote on Instagram, “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit.”

Popmpeo, who has been with the long-running ABC show since 2005, is also an executive producer on the series.