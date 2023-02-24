Ellen Pompeo, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman + More!

THE OSCARS PREPARE A ‘CRISIS TEAM’ AHEAD OF 2023 SHOW: According to Entertainment Tonight, this year’s Academy Awards will have a “crisis team” in place for the first time in the award show’s history. This comes in response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last year’s event. Glen Weiss, executive producer of the March 12th show, told the outlet, “We go in with a really good plan for the known, but you have to be ready for what may transpire with what you didn’t plan.”

ELLEN POMPEO SAYS GOODBYE TO ‘GREY’S ANATOMY:’ Ellen Pompeo starred in her last episode as a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy Thursday (February 23rd). According to E! News, Pompeo has played Meredith Grey in over 400 episodes over 19 seasons. Series creator Shonda Rhimes took to Instagram to say farewell to the character. “What a journey these 19 seasons have been!” Rhimes wrote. “Wouldn’t trade them (or you) for the world. Beyond excited for your next chapter. See you later, Dr. Grey.”

NEW ‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ MOVIES ARE IN DEVELOPMENT AT WARNER BROS.: Variety reports that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced during an earnings call Thursday (February 23rd) that “multiple” Lord of the Rings movies are in development. No filmmakers have been named yet, but Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens said in a statement that Warner Bros. and Embracer “have kept us in the loop every step of the way.” They added, “We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

MEGAN MULLALLY AND NICK OFFERMAN TO JOIN FINAL SEASON OF ‘THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY:’ Entertainment Tonight exclusively reports that Parks and Recreation stars Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman will both be joining the cast of The Umbrella Academy for its final season. Mullally and Offerman, who are married in real life, will play “a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene, who are college professors,” according to Mullally. She added, “I mean, the deal’s not quite closed but let’s just pretend it is.” The pair are expected to start filming “in a couple of weeks.”