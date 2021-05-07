Ellen Explains Why She's Living At Courtney Cox's House

Ellen DeGeneres is living at Courtney Cox’s house, but not for the reason that fans think.

The talk show host said on Thursday’s (May 6th) episode of Ellen that she’s staying with the Friends alum because she recently sold her Beverly Hills home and not because she is having marital troubles with wife, Portia de Rossi.

Cox appeared on the show to discuss the living situation. She said that she hasn’t been in the house in a year so she had the place cleaned and had an assistant move all her things aside so that DeGeneres could have room to make herself at home.

The Scream star joked, “And all of the sudden it was like, ‘Wait a minute. Ellen’s toothbrush is on my side!’ I had her open the drawer and I was like, ‘Well, where’s my makeup? So essentially you’re a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side.”

DeGeneres claims it wasn’t her fault, saying, “That was Portia who took over your side. I only have one side. She happened to be there one night.”