Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, but is "feeling fine right now," she announced Thursday. Production on her show has been suspended until January.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 62, noted that “anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

"I'll see you all again after the holidays," she added. "Please stay healthy and safe."

In October, her show became one of the first to welcome a limited number of in-studio audience members. Beginning October 28th 440 fans were allowed to attend tapings in person, with capacity for 300.

Her show, meanwhile, is reportedly struggling following reports of a toxic work environment. Sources told BuzzFeed news that advertisers and sponsors are shying away from the show, and that producers are struggling to get A-listers.

“In a typical year, ‘12 Days of Giveaways’ is huge. We’ve basically claimed Christmas on daytime TV. When you think of Christmas on TV, you think of The Ellen Show,” a current employee told BuzzFeed. “Everyone wants to be in the audience. Everyone wants the gifts. And so we line up all these crazy sponsors, and people love it. But this year, our ‘12 Days’ is more condensed. We don’t have as many sponsors.”

Celebs that have signed on have been largely virtual, though recent in-studio guests have included Leslie Odom, Jr. on Dec. 9, Bryan Cranston on Dec. 4, Diane Keaton on Dec. 3, Lil Nas X on Dec. 2, and Justin Bieber on Dec. 1.