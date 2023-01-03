Ellen DeGeneres Shares Clip From Final Show With tWitch

On Monday (January 2nd), Ellen DeGeneres shared a touching clip from the last episode of her show to Instagram—in honor of her longtime friend and costar, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “I will forever be grateful that the show ended with tWitch by my side,” she captioned the video. Boss died from suicide at the age of 40 in December.

In the clip, which originally aired in May of 2022, tWitch shared what he appreciated most about being part of the show. “What I’m feeling most of all is grateful and thankful … Everybody put so much care into this show because you stepped out in courage, and we appreciate you,” he said to DeGeneres. “And so I’m just so grateful that I got to be a part of this and be a part of this family.”

DeGeneres responded by sharing how the pair always said, “I love you,” to one another every time they said goodbye. “This atmosphere is a family,” she added.