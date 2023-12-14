Ellen DeGeneres Remembers Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss On The One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Ellen DeGeneres shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday (December 13th) in remembrance of her friend and costar, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss tragically died by suicide last year at the age of 40.

Recalling her favorite memories with the So You Think You Can Dance star, DeGeneres said they would end The Ellen DeGeneres Show together in the same way every day. “We would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to and I would say, ‘I love you,’ and he’d say, ‘Love you much.’ And then he would walk off to his,” she said. “I miss that.”

The If These Walls Could Talk actor added, “It’s a reminder every single day that you just don’t know what people are going through, because he was a happy guy, I thought, and I was really close to him. And he never shared that with me. So, that is sad, that he didn’t feel like he could find a way out and share that he was struggling. Because we all would have done anything we could to help him. I miss him every single day. But I have amazing memories of him.”