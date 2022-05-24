Ellen DeGeneres May Have Revealed The Sex Of Jennifer Lawrence’s Baby

Ellen DeGeneres might be putting her foot in her mouth after interviewing Jennifer Lawrence on her show Monday (May 23rd). It seems DeGeneres accidentally revealed the sex of Lawrence’s three-month-old baby.

“People don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” DeGeneres said to the Hunger Games star.

She continued, “Now I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand-new baby. By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him.”

“I can hear you go, ‘I know!’” DeGeneres said. “It’s so sweet.”

Lawrence previously said that she wants to protect her baby’s privacy at all costs. She told Vanity Fair in November 2021, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.”