Ellen DeGeneres Cried ‘Every Day’ While Filming The Final Episodes Of Her Talk Show
Although the Ellen DeGeneres Show is still airing, the host filmed the last episode in late April, marking the end of her 19-year-run.
DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that was published Wednesday (May 25th) that she got choked up filming her final episodes.
She said, “There was a time a couple months out where I was crying every day. I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice. I knew it was time to end this chapter and to do something different, but still it was really emotional.”
The host added that there will be a lot to miss, saying, “I’m going to miss the audience and the close proximity of that kind of love and energy that I felt every day. Of course I’ll miss laughing every single day with all of the people who became my family. And I’ll miss meeting all kinds of interesting people, which I got to do every day. I guess what I’m saying is I’ll miss just about everything.”
The final episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to air on Thursday (May 26th).