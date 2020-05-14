Ellen DeGeneres ‘At the End of Her Rope’ Over Rumors She’s Mean

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has been hit with a series of allegations claiming she is one person on her show, but the opposite—cold, distant, mean—IRL.

A source tells Us Weekly she’s done. “Ellen is at the end of her rope,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.”

The attacks began in earnest last month when YouTuber Nikkie de Jager said the 62-year-old was “cold and distant” toward her when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. Then, she was pilloried for moaning about being quarantined in her $27 million manse, likening the experience to “being in jail.”

Variety then hit with a report in which she left staffers on her show in the dark about their jobs and pay during the pandemic, with her former bodyguard publicly deriding her as “cold” and “dehumanizing.”

She is leaning on her wife, Portia de Rossi. “Ellen’s so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy,” a second source tells Us. “Their home life is strained right now. … Her real friends never ask her to be funny or tell jokes. They accept her as is.”