Ellen Barkin Claims Johnny Depp Gave Her Drugs And Then Asked For Sex

Since thousands of Depp v. Heard pre-trial documents were unsealed last week, more details from Ellen Barkin’s 2019 deposition are available. One of Barkin’s claims that didn’t make it to trial is that Depp gave her drugs before asking if she wanted to have sex.

During the trial, the jury was shown footage of the Sea of Love actress testifying about her relationship with Depp. Barkin said Depp was “controlling” and “jealous” and “drunk… a lot of the time,” when they were together.

The pair were costars on the 1998 film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and their relationship later became romantic. Describing the first time they slept together, Barkin said, “He came on to me in the living room of my house, pulled me onto his lap and said something like, ‘Oh, come on Ellen,’ or whatever. I protested a little and then, not too much. And that was that.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Animal Kingdom actress clarified that by “protested,” she did not mean that Depp assaulted her. However, she said, “He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f—.”

Barkin added that there was “always an air of violence around” Depp. “He’s a yeller. He is verbally abusive,” she claimed. “There was just a lot of yelling. A lot of yelling.”